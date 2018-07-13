Eldorado National Forest fire restrictions start Saturday

With dry conditions and little rain in sight, the Eldorado National Forest is enacting fire restrictions starting Saturday, July 14.

The restrictions will limit wood and charcoal fires to designated recreation sites, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Gas and propane fires are allowed with a free 2018 California campfire permit. Other fire related activities will be prohibited until the end of fire season.

"While I am always cautious about imposing restrictions on visitors, conditions in the forest and in California have reached a point that restricting campfires to campgrounds is appropriate" Forest Supervisor Laurence Crabtree said in a press release. "Visitors can help protect their forest by educating others about fire danger and reporting abandoned or illegal fires to 911 or to the nearest Ranger Station."

Also on July 14, the Stanislaus National Forest will begin fire restrictions in the Moore Creek area along the North Fork of the Mokelumne River, which is accessed through the Eldorado National Forest.

Additional limitations and prohibitions that take effect under fire restrictions include:

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or exempted recreation site.

Operating a welding or other torch with an open flame is prohibited.

Operating an internal combustion engine without a properly operating spark arrestor is prohibited.

Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid 2018 California Campfire Permit available atwww.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit or from Forest Service offices during normal business hours.

Those with a valid 2018 wood cutting permit may cut firewood in compliance with the terms of their permit.

Complete details regarding the 2018 fire restrictions, including the list of designated recreation sites, are available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/eldorado .

Motor vehicles are allowed only on designated National Forest System roads, routes, trails and areas as identified on the Eldorado National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/enf/maps . The Eldorado National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map is available for free at any Eldorado National Forest office.

Questions about fire restrictions, designated recreation sites, motor vehicle use and firewood cutting on the Eldorado National Forest can be directed to local Eldorado National Forest Service offices: Supervisor's Office, 530-622-5061; Pacific Ranger District 530-644-2349; Placerville Ranger District, 530-644-2324; Georgetown Ranger District, 530-333-4312; and the Amador Ranger District, 209-295-4251.