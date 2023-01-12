Eldorado National Forest hires Stout as new supervisor

Joe Stout



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eldorado National Forest welcomes Joe Stout as the new Forest Supervisor beginning Jan. 17.

Based in Sacramento, Stout has served as the Associate State Director for the Bureau of Land Management in California since May 2015. Stout is replacing Jeff Marsolais who accepted an Associate Deputy Chief position in Washington, DC.

“I am excited to take on this new leadership role with the Eldorado National Forest and look forward to actively engaging with our staff, partners, organizations and local communities in the shared stewardship of the forest,” Stout said.

Joe’s leadership experience includes serving as Acting BLM California State Director from fall 2018 to early 2020. Prior to coming to California, Joe spent six years in the BLM’s Washington Office as the Acting Chief of Staff for the Director’s Office, Division Chief for the Decision Support, Planning and NEPA Program, and Legislative Affairs Specialist. He also worked in Colorado as the Acting Associate State Director; State Office Planning and NEPA Coordinator; and as a NEPA Coordinator, and Acting Assistant Field Manager in the Kremmling Field Office.

As Forest Supervisor, Joe will lead a team that oversees four ranger districts and manages programs in natural resources, fire and aviation management, public services and engineering. The Eldorado National Forest includes over 600,000 acres within major watersheds of the American, Consumnes and Mokelumne Rivers. These lands provide many ecological, economic, and recreational benefits.

Joe holds a master’s degree in Public Administration (Environmental Policy, Management and Law) from the University of Colorado in Denver. His undergraduate work was in sociology and environmental studies at the State University of New York at Fredonia. Along with his wife and two boys, Joe loves spending time in the outdoors, including backpacking, fly fishing, and skiing.