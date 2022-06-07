Election Day is here in El Dorado County; Vote centers open until 8 p.m.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 2022 primary election is today.

All vote centers are open until 8 p.m. People can cast a ballot in person, drop off their ballot at a vote center or drop box, or mail it to the elections office, as long as it’s postmarked today.

There are a handful of local races on the ballot including El Dorado County Board of Supervisors District 5, County Assessor and Judge.

Voters will also cast ballots in the statewide primary for governor, lieutenant governor, and a U.S. Senate seat, among others.

As of April 13, 137,784 active voters are registered in El Dorado County. There are 55,744 registered Republicans, 42,586 registered Democrats, 28,994 people with no party preference and 6,710 voters are Independent.

Lake Tahoe Community College, located at 1 College Dr, and California Conservation Corp, at 1949 Apache Lane in Meyers is open until 8 p.m. for in-person voting.

For voters interested in dropping off ballots, there are several other locations that will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, including:

South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, 24-hour Drive Up

Holiday Market, 977 US Highway 50, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Grocery Outlet, 2358 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Canvassing will begin June 9 and needs to be completed by July 7.

To learn more, visit https://www.edcgov.us/Government/Elections .