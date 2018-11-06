Election Day: Where to vote in El Dorado, Douglas and Washoe counties

Today is Election Day. Voters across the county will be electing members of Congress and deciding local races.

Neither Nevada nor California have same-day voter registration, and the deadline to register has passed in both states. However, unregistered voters can register now for future elections.

In California, those who have received a mail-in ballot and have not yet mailed their ballot should return it in person. Mail ballots can be returned to any polling place before 8 p.m. today.

Polls in El Dorado County are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can click here to find their polling place in the county.

In Nevada voters can cast a ballot at any polling place within their county. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Polling places in Incline Village include Incline Village Middle School, 931 Southwood Blvd., and the Aspen Grove Community Center, 960 Lakeshore Blvd. Voters can click here for a full list of polling places in Washoe County.

More information on Washoe County elections can be found here.

The eight Election Day polling locations in Douglas County include: the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, the Gardnerville Ranchos, Johnson Lane, Sunridge and Topaz Ranch Estates fire stations, the Genoa Town Hall, Kahle Community Center and the Washoe Elder Center.

More information on Douglas County elections can be found here.