Election Day is Tuesday: Where to vote in El Dorado, Douglas and Washoe counties

After months of pledges, promises and the perennial onslaught of advertisements, the end of election season is here.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voters across the county will be electing members of Congress and deciding local races.

Neither Nevada nor California have same-day voter registration, and the deadline to register has passed in both states. However, unregistered voters can register now for future elections.

In El Dorado County, voters will elect a recorder clerk, and supervisors in several districts. District 5 features a race between Sue Novasel and Kenny Curtzwiler. County voters also will face a series of cannabis related questions (N, P, Q, R and S) a proposed transient occupancy tax increase (Measure J) as well as several changes to the county charter (Measures U and V).

South Lake Tahoe voters will select three members of City Council from a field of nine. Perhaps the largest election issue in the city is Measure T, which would largely ban vacation home rentals outside the tourist core and commercial areas in three years.

Those who have received a mail-in ballot and have not yet mailed their ballot should consider returning the ballot in person. A 24-hour ballot drop box is available in Placerville at 2850 Fairlane Court.

Mail ballots also can be returned to the recorder clerk's office in South Lake Tahoe between 8 a.m. and noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mail ballots can be returned to any polling place on Election Day.

Polls in El Dorado County are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can visit bit.ly/PollingLookup to find their polling place in the county.

In Nevada the last day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 2.

Early voting in Incline Village can be done at the Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave. It is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. In Douglas County the only early voting polling place is at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Election Day, Nevada voters can cast a ballot at any polling place within their county. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Polling places in Incline Village include Incline Village Middle School, 931 Southwood Blvd., and the Aspen Grove Community Center, 960 Lakeshore Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2SDubxA for a full list of polling places in Washoe County.

The eight Election Day polling locations in Douglas County include: the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, the Gardnerville Ranchos, Johnson Lane, Sunridge and Topaz Ranch Estates fire stations, the Genoa Town Hall, Kahle Community Center and the Washoe Elder Center.