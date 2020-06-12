Election: Kelley, Church lead; Genasci close

Scott Kelley

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Early election results show incumbent Scott Kelley has a good chance of moving on to the general election in the School Board District A race.

As of Thursday, June 11, Kelley has 33.63% of the 17,048 votes that have been counted.

Jeff Church is currently looking to be the second candidate moving forward to the general with 23.53% of the vote.

However, Lisa Genasci follows by less than 300 votes. According to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula, there are still about 10,000 votes that need to be counted and while she doesn’t know how many are from district A, she did say the contest between Church and Genasci could definitely change.

Kelley and Church make two very different candidates with Kelley, who was elected in 2016, focusing on school repairs and Church looking for an overhaul of the district’s administration.

Church heated the race up early when he sent an email to Incline residents saying Kelley has been absent from Incline.

Kelley said he reguraly visits all the schools in his district, including Incline schools and will continue to do so.

The county must wait until June 16 to count any final mail-in ballots that were postmarked on June 9.

The results will be finalized on June 19.

Due to COVID-19, Nevada shifted its election to mail-in ballots. Spikula said the turnout was about 32% of voters which is a little above average for a presidential year primary.