Election: Measure S rolling; Creegan, Friedrich lead council race; Schmitz, Dent, Tonking in line for IVGID seats

A ballot is dropped off Tuesday at the California Conservation Corps in Meyers.

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe residents appear ready to pay more for groceries and other goods so they can have better roads and feel better protected from wildfire.

Measure S, which would raise the sale tax in the city by 1%, is passing by over a 60-40 margin with more than half the possible ballots counted.

The early results released at about 8:30 p.m. and then updated later in the evening, shows 6,647 have voted out of 12,739 possible — 4,073 (61%) are in favor and 2,242 are against.

For the South Lake Tahoe City Council race, Cristi Creegan is leading with about 18% (2,330 votes) of the vote and John Friedrich has 16% (2,062) to take the second seat. Scott Robbins is a close third at 12% (1,550).

Creegan is the co-founder/co-owner of CoWork Tahoe and is focused on working on solutions for affordable housing and building my business districts. Friedrich has been actively involved in climate solution conversations in the city and has founded a company that connects people with green jobs.

In the South Tahoe Public Utility District race, two full time seats are available and one short-term seat.

Civil engineer David Peterson and Incumbent Kelly Sheehan are in the lead for the full time seats with 24% (5,077) and 23% (4,816), respectively. Duane Wallace has 16% of the vote (3,162).

Just over half (56%) of the possible votes have been counted — 10,689 of 19,222.

Shane Romsos has nearly 40% (4,241) of the votes for the short-term seat and leads the next closest candidate, Jennifer Peterson, by over 2,000 votes (1,953).

View the full county early results here.

Douglas County commission hopeful Mark Gardner easily turned back a last-minute challenge from Libertarian Charles Holt to win the District 3 seat.

Preliminary results released on Tuesday night showed Gardner up with 18,363-7,902 votes. While additional votes are likely to come in over the next few days, Gardner’s more than 2-1 lead is unlikely to change much.

Incumbent District Judge Tod Young posted a similarly large lead over challenger Caren Cafferata-Jenkins, winning 16,730-7,595.

Douglas County School Board Area 1 candidate Tony Magnotta led Yvonne Wagstaff 11,828-9,729 while Area 3 candidate Doug Englekirk led Larry Sidney 12,452-9,141.

East Fork Fire District candidate John Bellona led incumbent Terry Faff 12,549-5,782. The race for East Fork Fire District 5 was somewhat closer with Michael Sommers leading Steven Mihelic 10,625-8,058.

View the full results here.

Early and mail-in ballots have been counted for Washoe County and newcomer Alexis Hill is looking like she will take the seat for District 1 County Commissioner from longtime incumbent Marsha Berkbigler.

Hill, who grew up in Sparks, Nev., focused her campaign on conservation and arts and culture.

“I’m cautiously optimistic looking at the early results but I want to be respectful to those voters who took the time to vote on Election Day,” Hill said.

She also said she believed her message resonates, especially up at the lake. With about 70% of the Washoe vote counted, Hill is sitting at 55% with Berkbigler at 44%.

In the Incline Village General Improvement District race, Trustees Matthew Dent and Sara Schmitz will likely hold their seats and Mickaela Tonking is looking to take the third seat with 19% of the vote.

For school district A, Jeff Church is at 60%. His opponent Scott Kelley resigned from the position after an alleged abuse scandal earlier this year. Despite stepping down, he was still fighting to win back his seat.

The results can be viewed here.