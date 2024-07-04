Election of three Lake Tahoe Unified School District Trustee Seats announced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Board approved the election for three open seats on the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Education during the June 27 meeting. The seats are currently held by Bonnie Turnbull (Area 3), Valerie Mansfield (Area 4), and Larry Reilly (Area 1). The election will be held on November 5, 2024. If you are interested in running for an open trustee seat, please contact Superintendent Todd Cutler at (530) 541-2850. For more information about the trustee maps please visit – LTUSD Trustee Area Maps

New food waste diversion program in elementary schools

Katie Sloan and Lily Summerville, California Climate Action Corps Fellows with the City of South Lake Tahoe and South Tahoe Refuse started a food waste diversion program this year in LTUSD elementary schools. From January to June 2024, the schools diverted 17,040 pounds of food waste to compost. Sloan and Summerville taught each elementary class about food waste sorting and then monitored the food waste sorting stations in the school cafeterias.

LTUSD Career Technical Education Teacher Alissa Zertuche played a crucial role in launching the program by offering essential guidance and support. Sloan and Summerville also informed the Board about the sustainability and future of the program.

Students sorting food waste. Provided

LTUSD is successful in meeting the five Local Indicators of the California School Dashboard

The indicators are: appropriately assigned teachers; student access to standards-aligned instructional materials; and safe, clean, and functional facilities; implementation of state academic standards; parent involvement and family engagement; school climate; and access to broad courses of study.

The Board approved 2024-2027 Local Control and Accountability Plan, the 2024/25 Special Education Local Area Plan, and the FY 2024/25 budget.

The Board approved placing a general obligation bond measure on the November 5, 2024, ballot. Please follow this link to more information about the 2024 Bond Election – LTUSD 2024 Bond Election