Update: Kevin Kiley concedes to Brian Dahle in race for California Senate District 1

Grass Valley's Robin Tala places his ballot into the drop box during voting at the Gold Miners Inn Tuesday morning. One of three Nevada County voting locations for the Senate District 1 special election.

In a Facebook post, Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley conceded the race to Brian Dahle.

Dahle, a fellow Republican and member of the California General Assembly, currently leads in the race with 53% of the votes.

While there are outstanding ballots that need to be counted, Kiley said in his Facebook post that they will not be enough to change the outcome of the election.

ORIGINAL POST: Election results: Brian Dahle takes large lead in race for California Senate District 1

With 100% of precincts reporting initial vote totals, Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle has jumped out to a large lead in the race to fill California’s Senate District 1 seat.

Dahle, 53, is running against fellow Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 34.

As of early Wednesday morning, Dahle had 70,556 votes district-wide (53.1%) while Kiley had 62,259 votes district-wide (46.9%). The numbers are initial vote totals, not final results.

Election results will change following Election Day as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and others are processed, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office. It may take several days for county election officials to verify voter records and determine if ballots have been cast by eligible voters.

As of Tuesday night, voters in El Dorado County were putting their support behind Kiley, with 15,715 votes (55.65%) compared to Dahle’s 12,525 votes (44.35%). Those numbers put turnout, so far, at 23.62%.

California’s sprawling Senate District 1 includes parts or all of Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou and Sierra counties.

The seat was formerly held by Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a seat on the state Board of Equalization in November 2018.

County elections official must report final results to the Secretary of State by June 14.