Election 2022: Laine takes lead in supervisor race

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Initial election results in El Dorado County has Brooke Laine taking aa large lead over Kenny Curtzwiler for District 5 Supervisor.

Laine has 59.81% of the votes (4,589), and a 1,558 vote lead over Curtzwiler (39.72%, 3,054).

For South Lake Tahoe City Council, Scott Robbins (14.96%, 1,206 votes), incumbent Cody Bass (14.68%, 1,184) and former city manager David Jinkens (13,89%, 1,119) have taken early leads in the race for three seats. Incumbent Tamara Wallace is not far behind, sitting at 13.34%, 1,074 votes. Joby Celafu is the only other candidate to break 10% in the initial batch of results. So far, 8,050 votes have been counted in that race.

Measure K, the Lake Tahoe Unified School District bond measure, does not yet have the votes to pass, there are currently 51.84% (2,916-2,708) of voters in favor. The measure needs 55% to pass.

Measure G in South Lake Tahoe currently has 62.55% in favor.

Measure S which asked voters to raises the transient occupancy tax in the Tahoe area of the county is receiving 83% support and it needs 2/3 of the vote to pass.

In the race for three seats on the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors, Nick Exline leads the way with 3,411 votes, or 30%, followed by Shane Romsos with 2,961 votes and Nick Haven with 2,669. Duane Wallace has 2,330 votes.

Lauri Kemper has a large lead over Bob Grant in the race for LTUSD trustee in Area 5 with 65% of the vote.

County-wide, votes counted accounts for only 38.33% of registered voters.

For county results on all races, visit here .