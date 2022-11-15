Election update: El Dorado County races becoming clear

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Brooke Laine has won the race for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor and the battle for three seats on South Lake Tahoe City Council has widened according to the latest update from the elections office.

With 850 ballots still to be processed, Laine has the race well in hand with 58% of the vote over Kenny Curtzwiler’s 41% (7,230 votes to 5,109).

Scott Robbins and incumbent Cody Bass are the top two vote getters with 2,019 and 1,974 votes, respectively, which is about 15% of the vote.

The battle for the third seat has widened between incumbent Tamara Wallace and former city manager David Jinkens. Wallace has 1,806 votes with Jinkens at 1,714.

Joby Cefalu garnered 1,402 votes and Nick Speal has 1,268 votes.

The race for three seats on the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors is almost finished. Nick Exline and Shane Romsos have succeeded in grabbing seats with 5,278 and 4,706 votes, respectively.

The two are well in front of Nick Haven with 4,187 votes and Duane Wallace with 3,962 votes.

Lauri Kemper was victorious in her efforts to win the School Board race for Area 5 with 62% of the vote (1,245-759).

Lake Tahoe Unified School Distirct’s Measure K is still failing but has closed the gap. The measure needs 55% to pass and is at 54.12% at the latest update (5,042-4,274 votes).

Measure S, which asked voters to raise the transient occupancy tax in the Tahoe area of the county, passed with 82% of the vote (3,578-792).

The city’s Measure G has also passed overwhelmingly with 63% approval (3,461-2,040).

The elections office said the next results will be issued at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.