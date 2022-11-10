Election update: El Dorado County results unchanged, 16k ballots still to count

The voting center in Meyers on Tuesday.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Results are mostly unchanged after Thursday’s update from the El Dorado County Elections Office.

The office reported that 12,000 of the remaining 28,000 ballots were counted, and 16,000 still remain.

Candidate Scott Robbins is in good position to grab one of three seats available on the South Lake Tahoe City Council with the most votes so far (1,544).

Incumbent Cody Bass looks to have run a successful reelection campaign and sits right behind Robbins with 1,524 votes.

The race for the final seat looks like it’s coming down to incumbent Tamara Wallace and former city manager David Jinkens. Wallace, who was leading by four votes after the last update on Tuesday, has a 23 vote lead over Jinkens (1,412-1,389).

Joby Cefalu has garnered 1,108 votes.

The race for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor also remained unchanged with Brooke Laine maintaining 58% of the vote compared to 42% for Kenny Curtzwiler.

Measure S is in an overwhelming position to pass. The measure, which asked voters to raise the transient occupancy tax in the Tahoe area of the county, is maintaining 81% support and it needs 2/3 of the vote to pass.

Measure G is on its way to passing. The “South Lake Tahoe Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure” has received 62% of the vote.

Measure K proposed by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District is failing with only 52% approval. The measure needs 55% to pass.

Lauri Kemper is running away with the race for LTUSD Area 5 Trustee with 63% of the vote compared to 36% for Bob Grant.

The South Tahoe Public Utility District race for three seats remained unchanged with Nick Exline leading the way (4,214), followed by Shane Romsos (3,706) and Nick Haven (3,354). Duane Wallace has 3,140 votes.

The Elections Office said the next update in overall results will be available at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.