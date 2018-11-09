Election update: Measure T still passing in South Lake Tahoe but margin shrinks

A measure that would eliminate vacation home rentals in South Lake Tahoe residential neighborhoods is still on track to pass, but its margin has shrunk considerably, according to the most recent tally from the El Dorado County Elections Department.

The numbers released Friday evening, which are unofficial, put the "yes" vote on Measure T at 3,115 (50.2 percent) and the "no" vote at 3,090 (49.80 percent).

Preliminary numbers released early Wednesday morning showed 2,345 people in favor (51.23 percent) and 2,232 (48.77 percent) against.

Measure T made it onto the ballot after a successful citizen-led petition effort. The question asked voters if they wanted to eliminate vacation home rentals outside the tourist core and commercial areas in three years.

Full-time residents would have the ability to rent out their home up to 30 days per year. Any future changes would need to be put to a vote of the people.

As previously reported, the measure generated a great deal of interest and was top of mind for some local voters Tuesday.

Recommended Stories For You

A Tribune story reporting the preliminary election results was viewed over 15,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Beyond Measure T, the updated results help to solidify the future make-up of City Council. Devin Middlebrook, Cody Bass and Tamara Wallace all remain in the top three in the nine-person race for three seats on council.

All three would be first-time councilors, chosen from a field largely made up of current and former council members.

Turnout in the city election is currently 57.8 percent.

Here are updated numbers for other local races:

South Tahoe Public Utility District Board

In the race for three seats on the STPUD board, candidate Nick Exline is still in first with 24.04 percent of the vote. Incumbents Chris Cefalu and Jim Jones round out the top three with 17.41 and 15.92 percent, respectively.

South Lake Tahoe City Clerk

Current Assistant City Clerk Susan Blankenship maintains a commanding lead in the race for city clerk. She leads with 60.68 percent of the vote over former Assistant City Clerk Ellen Palazzo.

El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor

El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel remains on track to defeat challenger Kenny Curtzwiler for the second time in four years.

With turnout at 47.2 percent, Novasel received 6,140 votes (53.07 percent) while Curtzwiler received 5,377 (46.48 percent).