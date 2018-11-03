Battle for US House focuses on Orange County, California

The candidates for governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox, are each scheduled to campaign with House candidates Saturday in the run-up to Tuesday’s election.

Democrats hope to claim 23 seats nationwide to retake the House.

In California, Democrats are targeting a string of GOP-held districts that were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Four of those seats are completely or partly in Orange County, a one-time GOP stronghold.

Cox will attend a rally with Republican Young Kim in the 39th District, while Newsom will be joined by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and comedian Chelsea Handler at an event for Democrat Katie Porter in the 45th District.