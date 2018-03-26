Candidates in 2018 elections looking more certain

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With the state candidate filing deadline in the rear view mirror, North Shore and Washoe County-area races are starting to look a little more certain.

The field running for the two available seats on the Incline Village General Improvement District added a sixth candidate, according to the Washoe County list of candidates. Tony Robinson squeaked in at the end of the filing period.

Robinson joins incumbents Kendra Wong, who currently serves as chairwoman, and Tim Callicrate, and fellow candidates Benecia Price, Sara Schmitz and Bruce Edward Simonian.

No additional candidates filed for the two positions up for election on the five-member North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Incumbent board member Denise Bremer and Art Cross are the only candidates who have filed in that race.

Additionally, incumbent Incline Village Justice of the Peace E. Alan Tiras will run unopposed, as will Washoe County Constable in Incline Village Hans R. Keller, a Republican.

In the June primary, it appears district 16 Senator Ben Kieckhefer will face fellow Republican Gary R. Schmidt.

Recommended Stories For You

Democrat Tina Davis-Hersey and Independent American Party candidate John Wagner also are running for the seat. Presuming they don't withdraw their candidacy before the March 27 deadline, the two candidates will appear on the November ballot.

District 25 Senator Jill Tolles, a Republican, does not have a primary challenger. Democrat Gregory John Shorts is running for the seat.

Similarly, district 26 Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner does not have a fellow Republican challenging her for the seat. Democrat June Joseph has stepped forward to challenge Krasner in the general election.

In Washoe County, the assessor, clerk, district attorney, public administrator, recorder, treasurer, and county sheriff's position are all on the ballot for races this year.

According to Deanna Spikula, registrar of voters for Washoe County, a certified list of candidates will be available April 3 after the deadline for candidates to withdraw.

"We're still in a waiting period to see who will appear on the ballot. Some of this will depend on who withdraws and who doesn't. … Mostly right now were waiting for withdrawals or challenges. Challenges are more rare," said Spikula.

There's no shortage of candidates for major offices in the state.

A major shakeup came on March 16 — the final day for candidates to file in Nevada — when Danny Tarkanian, the strongest primary challenger to incumbent Republican Dean Heller's re-election, filed for the open Congressional District 3 seat instead.

But even without Tarkanian in the mix, there are a 14 people who want to take away Heller's Senate seat. There are nine candidates seeking the Congressional District 2 seat currently held by Mark Amodei and 16 for the CD3 seat vacated by Jacky Rosen who's running for U.S. Senate. Tarkanian filed in Las Vegas since CD3 is entirely within Clark County.

The most crowded race is the battle to succeed the termed-out Gov. Brian Sandoval. There 17 people have filed.

On the Democratic side, there are six including the two Clark County Commissioners regarded as frontrunners in the June primary — Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak. Among the eight Republicans who want to be governor are front-runners Attorney General Adam Laxalt and State Treasurer Dan Schwartz. The list also includes IAP candidate Russell Best, Libertarian Jared Lord and independent Ryan Bundy.

Among the state's constitutional offices, only Controller Ron Knecht will escape having to run in the primary. His lone opponent is Democrat Catherine Byrne.

Partisan races will appear on the June 12 primary ballot. The deadline to register by mail is May 15. The deadline to register in person is May 22 and the deadline to register online is May 24. Early voting runs May 26 through June 8.

The general election is slated for Nov. 6

Staff members Kelsie Longerbeam, Geoff Dornan and Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report.