Candidate Q&A: Douglas County Assessor

Dion Etchegoyhen

Place of Residence: Minden, 57 years

Occupation: Chief Deputy Appraiser, Douglas County

Age: 58

Contact information: 775-790-5628

dionetchegoyhen@gmail.com

http://www.dionetchegoyhenforassessor.com

Education: Douglas County Schools, K-12; University of Nevada, Reno, studying Business Administration. Certified in both personal and real property through the State of Nevada Department of Taxation.

Record of Service: I have 20 years appraisal experience with 18 of those years proudly serving the public in the Douglas County Assessor's Office. I am currently Chief Deputy Appraiser.

I began my appraisal career by working in the private sector for two years, building basic skills in field work and appraisal. During this time, I completed all my appraisal education courses required for state certification in both personal and real property. I was then hired as a personal property appraiser in the Douglas County Assessor's Office and was trained by Assessor Barbara Byington. After only two years, I was promoted to a real property appraiser position. It has been my desire the last 18 years to learn all aspects of appraisal and administration in the office. I have worked closely with the current and soon-to-be-retired Assessor Doug Sonnemann. Last year, I applied for the job of Chief Deputy Appraiser, the second level of expertise in the Assessor's Office. A professional panel, including the current Douglas County Assessor, as well as representatives from other Douglas County agencies, chose me unanimously for the job.

Through these promotions and experiences, I have gained expertise in the following specialized areas of appraisal:

• Personal properties such as aircraft, hangers, mobile homes, business assets (computers, office equipment etc.)

• Nevada taxation statutes and administrative code governing the appraisal of personal, residential, commercial, industrial and special purpose properties

• Establishing value of residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and historic real properties of the most difficult level of complexity; classifies property to determine extent of taxability; subdivision analysis, collects vacant land sales and interprets information.

• Using the cost, income or comparative sales approach, as appropriate; calculates agricultural and historic deferred tax liens; provides the treasurer's office with parcel values after roll close; prepares an appraisal report detailing the process used to establish the value of the property.

Honors: Former Board Member Family Support Council

International Association of Assessing Officers

Nevada Assessor's Association

IAAO Assessment Administration 400

Raising two beautiful daughters in Douglas County, and now watching two grandchildren grow up here

Platform: The State Legislature makes the laws on assessment for all Nevada counties. The Assessor is responsible for the appraisers who discover, list and determine the taxable values in the entire county (based on statutes, market conditions, and sales data) and for clerks who input the data. It is critically important the Assessor be impartial, fair, and willing to explain to anyone how assessments were determined.

I am very knowledgeable about Nevada Assessment Laws and will be professional, courteous, and gracious to the citizens of this county. You should expect nothing less. The current Assessor has implemented effective office procedures for staff and citizens of Douglas County. The current Assessor takes responsibility for a full-time position, completing real property appraisals–including more complex and difficult properties–in approximately 80% of the worktime. The remaining 20% is spent on administrative and budget duties. This has proven to be both effective and prudent practice. I will continue that tradition of hard work, saving Douglas taxpayers about $100,000 every year in salary and benefits.

I grew up in a large family in Minden, and all my siblings still live in Douglas County. At times, I have worked more than one job to help raise my family. I am fortunate to have learned a few things very early on: hard work, the value of the dollar, treating people fairly, and being friendly to all, matter. These long-established traditions I cherish, and I will continue to foster the same behavior in the Douglas County Assessor's Office.

Trent Tholen

Place of residence: Genoa

Occupation: Senior Appraiser

Age: 37

Contact information: 775-721-5664; trenttholen2018@gmail.com; http://www.tholenforassessor.com

Record of service: Over nine years dedicated to the Assessor's Office, with last year's performance score at 96.4%. Genoa Town Advisory Board Member (2013-2016, Chairman in 2015 & 2016). 2011 Leadership Douglas County graduate. Member of the Carson Valley Little League Board of Directors. Douglas County Technology Review Board member. Douglas County Benefits Committee member. Douglas County Website Redesign Committee member. Attack volunteer firefighter from 2006-2013; current social member. Affiliate, Nevada Assessors' Association. Associate member, Douglas County Republican Women. Associate member, Sierra Nevada Republican Women. Member, Douglas County Republican Central Committee.

Education: Attended elementary, middle, and high school in Douglas County. 1999 Douglas High School graduate. 2004 University of Nevada, Reno graduate: Dual major in management and marketing, minor in economics. Completed Essential Management Skills and Advanced Essential Management Skills courses provided by Douglas County. Fully certified to appraise real and personal property in the state of Nevada. Held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses as a financial consultant and was certified as an Accredited Asset Management Specialist.

Platform: It is the duty of the Assessor's Office to carry out several statutory requirements. Our main function is to value properties in Douglas County for taxation purposes. It is important to have an Assessor that can lead and manage a team of employees to fairly and consistently carry out the duties of the office, while putting in the effort to make Douglas County a better organization and helping to ensure it continues to be a great place to live. Experience is what matters, what you do or have done that builds your talents. I believe the Assessor needs to be involved in legislative matters. I believe in the Republican platform of merit over tenure, that the highest performers are the ones who should get a position. I believe in being good to people and treating them with respect, and my actions prove that. I believe government serves a purpose, but should do it responsibly with minimal taxes. I believe we can create efficiencies through technology that will lead to cost savings for the taxpayers.