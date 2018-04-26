Douglas County candidates to field questions at forum

Candidates for Douglas County sheriff and county commissioner are expected to answer questions from residents at the May 3 Good Governance Group candidates forum.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the free event at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden. The program will conclude at or shortly after 9 p.m. Candidates and voters will have 30 minutes to mingle before the program begins. Libations will be available from the in-room no-host bar during this time.

Voters of all ages and political affiliations are invited to attend and participate in this event.

The program will feature formal question and answer sessions for sheriff and county commissioner candidates, as well as an opportunity for other candidates to introduce themselves and state the reasons they are seeking election or re-election.

The forum will be moderated by KKFT – 99.1 FM Talk radio owner Jerry Evans.

Organizers said this is not a debate, and there will be a time keeper to keep things moving along.

Recommended Stories For You

Candidates for sheriff will lead-off the Q&A session. Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, State Sen. James Settlemeyer and candidates for assessor and justice of the peace, will then introduce themselves and state why they are seeking terms in public office.

Commissioner candidates will wrap-up the forum as they respond to questions submitted by members of the Good Governance Group. Attendees will also be able to submit questions in writing before the formal Q&A sessions begin.