Meet the candidates for Douglas County Commission District 4

Douglas County residents have two choices for to fill the District 4 seat on the county commission.

Independent Kristi Kandel and Republican Wes Rice face off in the race to replace Commissioner Nancy McDermid, who is term limited. Rice defeated fellow Republican Janet Murphy in the primary race earlier this year.

District 4 includes the Tahoe Basin portion of the county.

Early voting started Oct. 20 and continues at the Historic Courthouse in Minden, 1616 Eighth St., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27; and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade Road in Stateline, is the only Douglas County Election Day polling place in the Tahoe Basin.

Visit cltr.douglasnv.us/elections for more Douglas County election information.

Recommended Stories For You

Kristi Kandel

Residence: 2 years in Stateline

Occupation: Business owner

Age: 31

Contact information:

Email: Kristi@idconsulting.us

Web site: http://goo.gl/oX2VoF

Record of Service:

Education: Bachelor's degree

Platform:

I grew up in a small, relatively undeveloped town in rural Ohio and experienced the struggles that small communities face regarding infrastructure, utilities, jobs and growth. Throughout my 10-year career in real estate development, I've been able to cultivate relationships with hundreds of municipalities, utility providers and local property owners through hundreds of completed developments on the west coast. The challenges facing municipalities and utility providers in those rural communities are very similar to the issues Douglas County faces today. I worked closely with elected officials to bring the necessary businesses and infrastructure to redevelop and revitalize each community based on their community's vision. We were successful in bringing a much-needed new development, new jobs, upgraded infrastructure and most importantly our projects helped improve the overall moral of the residents of those communities.

It is very important to evaluate growth and development from a long-term community impact standpoint. I can assure the residents of Douglas County that I will thoroughly evaluate new projects to ensure that only the developments which are truly a benefit to our community are approved.

Key Issues for District 4 and Douglas County:

1. Water Districts: I have researched available state and federal grant programs (USDA, NDEP and CDBG) to upgrade rural water systems in an effort to help provide our residents with a better solution than the ones provided to date for merging the lake water districts. There is not a singular solution to this issue, but we do need to get serious about replacing aging infrastructure in a proactive manner rather than being forced to react later when the systems fail.

2. Affordable Housing: Affordable housing is desperately needed in the entire County. We need to create a sustainable community starting with ensuring we are doing our part to provide our government employees, teachers, medical and hospitality workers decent affordable housing options. We need to look at our zoning ordinances to see where we might be able to increase density, increase height of structures as well as get creative and find areas in our County to build tiny homes so we can provide viable and more immediate solutions. The housing solution will require Douglas County to partner with private developers to finally build the much-needed workforce housing that we've needed for over 30 years.

3. Vacation Home Rentals: Code enforcement is key to Douglas County successfully allowing VHRs in our communities without negatively impacting our long-term residents. Due to limited resources the County has been forced to be reactionary as opposed to being proactive regarding compliance throughout our community. We need to provide our Code Enforcement department with the proper tools and resources to effectively & efficiently do their job. We need to finish updating the VHR ordinance so that the County can get in front of any VHR issues and no longer leaving residents feeling helpless.

I promise to do my part in the public and private sectors to create a vibrant and sustainable future for all of our Douglas County residents.

Wesley (Wes) Rice

Residence: On Elks Point Road in Round Hill in the same residence since October 1991, 27 years.

Occupation: I currently serve as a part time Deputy Constable, I chair the Round Hill General Improvement District Board of Trustees and I serve as a trustee for the newly reformed Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority. I am a retiree from the Pasadena, CA Police Department where I served 28 years with the Department and retired as a Lieutenant.

Age: 75.

Contact information:

Email – wes@wesrice2018.com.

Web site – http://www.wesrice2018.com.

Telephone – 775-742-9864

Record of Service: I served 28 years with the Pasadena Police Department. I retired in 1990 as a Lieutenant in command of the Detective Section. U.S. Navy Reserve 1959 to 1967. Two years Active Duty from 1965 to 1967. In 1992 I was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff Department and ran the patrol/rescue boat (Marine 7) on Lake Tahoe for 15 years. I currently serve as a Deputy Constable. I have been on the Round Hill General Improvement District for 12 years and currently chair the Board of Trustees. I was elected by that board to represent the Round Hill G.I.D. on the Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority. I also served on the Zephyr Cove Library board and was on the Tahoe Douglas Fire-safe Council. I was twice elected as Chair of the Douglas County Republican party and have served on the Executive Board for over 20 years. I was elected as the Chairman of the Nevada Republican Rural Caucus and have served for 14 years. I have been on the State Party Executive board for 14 years. Three times elected to the Republican National Convention. I currently belong to the Navy League, American Legion, and the International Footprint Assoc.

Education: Mt. San Antonio College – Associate Degree. California State University @ L.A. Pacific Oaks College, Pasadena. California POST Management School – Management Certificate.

Honors: Citation for Bravery Above and Beyond the Call of Duty, Pasadena P.D. 1968. Letter of Commendation from the Tahoe Douglas Fire Department, 1993. Douglas County Sheriff's Department Reserve Office of the Year, 1993. Douglas County Constable's Office Deputy of the Year, 2011. Cited and recognized for my service while serving on the Board of Directors for to the Navy League, Carson City Chapter .

Platform: I pledge to bring my years of experience and expertise to the County Commission where I can have a stronger positive influence on the entire county to do the most good for the most people. I will work for understanding and communication between the lake, the valley and the foothills to foster cohesiveness and further our common goals. I will work to preserve our "rural flavor" while understanding the need for managed growth to keep our county vital. I will be fiscally responsible and transparent in all my decisions. I pledge to live by the moral and principled code which I have always lived by in both my personal and public life. I will keep the Republican values and ideals which have made our country strong. I have the experience, integrity and support to do the job. I will maintain my devotion to God and Country.