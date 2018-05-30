Candidate Q&A: Douglas County Commissioner, District 4

Janet Murphy

Place and Length of residence: Zephyr Cove, 30 years

Occupation: Administrator of Tahoe-Douglas District

Age: 56

Record of service: Tahoe-Douglas District (governmental utility), current Administrator – 26 years. Nevada Legislature advisor, sat on various committees. AAA, Head of Claims (Douglas, Carson, and Lyon counties). Peterbilt/Kenworth Rigs, analyst for all engineering designs. Dionex electronics, lead for prototype equipment. Certified Arbitrator. Lake Tahoe Leadership graduate. Board member of Heavenly Ski/Snowboard Foundation. Board member of Castle Rock Association.

Education: Castro Valley High School, Stanford University, Arbitration.

Honors: Honorary acknowledgement from Governor Guinn, Honorary acknowledgement from Legislative Council Bureau, Honorary acknowledgement from Tahoe Douglas Fire Department. Outstanding athlete (Stanford University)

Platform: Our government should be efficient, effective, and fair; as I believe in transparency and accountability. I will be proactive, not reactive within governmental affairs. I believe in addressing the infrastructural necessities, in order to build a strong foundation for Douglas County. My representation of this monumental county holds promise, as my vision is to create a destination for recreation. Douglas County is a place of historical treasures, such as the beauty of Lake Tahoe, the majestic mountains of the Sierras, and the pristine Carson valley, which holds the First Settlement—Genoa.

I believe in embracing freedom. As your Commissioner, I promise to bring honesty, integrity, compassion, confidence and flexibility. Great political leaders have all of these qualities – and more. Each aspires to respect different views, analyze problems, and identify the best solutions. And base what is good and right and in the best interest of the county as a whole.

I believe the greatest gift is life, the second gift is choice; your ability to choose your leadership.

Wesley (Wes) Rice

Place and Length of residence: On Elks Point Rd in Round Hill @ Lake Tahoe. We have lived here in the same residence since October 1991, 27 years.

Occupation: I currently serve as a part time Deputy Constable, I chair the Round Hill General Improvement District Board of Trustees and I serve as a trustee for the newly reformed Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority. I am a retiree from the Pasadena, CA Police Department where I served 28 years with the Department and retired as a Lieutenant.

Age: 75.

Record of Service: I served 28 years with the Pasadena Police Department. I retired in 1990 as a Lieutenant in command of the Detective Section. U.S. Navy Reserve 1959 to 1967. Two years Active Duty from 1965 to 1967. In 1992 I was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff Department and ran the patrol/rescue boat (Marine 7) on Lake Tahoe for 15 years. I currently serve as a Deputy Constable. I have been on the Round Hill General Improvement District for 12 years and currently chair the Board of Trustees. I was elected by that board to represent the Round Hill G.I.D. on the Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority. I also served on the Zephyr Cove Library board and was on the Tahoe Douglas Fire-safe Council. I was twice elected as Chair of the Douglas County Republican party and have served on the Executive Board for over 20 years. I was elected as the Chairman of the Nevada Republican Rural Caucus and have served for 14 years. I have been on the State Party Executive board for 14 years. Three times elected to the Republican National Convention. I currently belong to the Navy League, American Legion, and the International Footprint Assoc.

Education: Mt. San Antonio College – Associate Degree. California State University @ L.A. Pacific Oaks College, Pasadena. California POST Management School – Management Certificate.

Honors: Citation for Bravery Above and Beyond the Call of Duty, Pasadena P.D. 1968. Letter of Commendation from the Tahoe Douglas Fire Department, 1993. Douglas County Sheriff's Department Reserve Office of the Year, 1993. Douglas County Constable's Office Deputy of the Year, 2011. Cited and recognized for my service while serving on the Board of Directors for to the Navy League, Carson City Chapter .

Platform: I pledge to bring my years of experience and expertise to the County Commission where I can have a stronger positive influence on the entire county to do the most good for the most people. I will work for understanding and communication between the lake, the valley and the foothills to foster cohesiveness and further our common goals. I will work to preserve our "rural flavor" while understanding the need for managed growth to keep our county vital. I will be fiscally responsible and transparent in all my decisions. I pledge to live by the moral and principled code which I have always lived by in both my personal and public life. I will keep the Republican values and ideals which have made our country strong. I have the experience, integrity and support to do the job. I will maintain my devotion to God and Country.