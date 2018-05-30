Candidate Q&A: Douglas County Public Administrator

Deborah "Debbie" Logan

Place of residence: Gardnerville since 1990

Occupation: Deli Manager/Meat wrapper 1983-2005, Realtor 2000-2018

Age: 58

Contact information: 775-721-4292 Debbie@debbielogan.com

Education: 2016 NVAR Leadership Graduate. Real Estate School, E-pro, CRS certified.

About me: Debbie and her husband Danny of 32 years have five children (his hers and ours) and now enjoy five grandchildren, one foster granddaughter all right here in the Carson Valley and two step-grandchildren who enjoy living here part-time. Currently, Debbie is the Secretary of the Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS, Debbie serves the local real estate community as a Trustee for the Northern Nevada Multiple Listing Service, and SVHOA Board of Director 4 years of which she was President. She volunteers at her Church where she and her Husband Danny have attended for almost 20 years. I love helping others serving in our Church or visiting Assisted Living homes.

As your Public Administrator, I will serve our County with honesty and integrity. I would appreciate your vote in the 2018 Primary Election.

Steve Walsh

Place of residence: Minden resident since 1998

Occupation: Currently an Estate Liquidator, and Professional Executor/Estate Consultant.

Previously Managed Lumber and Construction Material supply company for over 24 years.

Age: 52

Contact information: 775-267-4321 Email-stevewalshdca@aol.com

Education: Fresno High School, Fresno City College

Hobby: Girls Basketball coach. Douglas High School since 2006 . Carson Valley Middle school 2005 – 2008.

Platform: I believe my professional experience, proven high level of Integrity, and knowledge of the position requirements will assure me the ability to continue the outstanding level of care and service Douglas County residents are accustomed to and deserve. My professional understanding of the sensitive time, and challenges families face during the loss of a loved one will enable me to respectfully represent Douglas County and all its residents. I will respectfully represent clients with family members and those without.