Douglas County races develop for towns, districts

Almost as many candidates in Douglas County won their races on Friday, March 16, as will appear on the ballot.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis, Recorder Karen Ellison, District Attorney Mark Jackson and Constable Paul Gilbert are unopposed.

All four Douglas County School Board trustees who filed got a free ride this election season, as did the trustees who filed for the county's two fire protection district boards.

Four Lake Tahoe district boards didn't attract a single candidate.

According to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer, commission candidate Janet Murphy threw her hat into the ring for Round Hill General Improvement District, as well.

She brings to five the number of candidates seeking a seat on that board, including incumbents Chuck Fagen, and Keith Fertala. Also running are former Douglas County Public Works Director Carl Ruschmeyer and Hunter Harris.

Kingsbury General Improvement District incumbents Darya Vogt and Dan Norman will compete with Bill Kirschner and Sandy Parks for the two seats on the board.

Candidates have until March 27 to withdraw without their names appearing on the ballot.