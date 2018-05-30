Candidate Q&A: Douglas County Sheriff

David J. Brady

Place of residence: Minden

Occupation: President of Brady & Associates, a financial services firm

Age: 62

Contact Information: Cell 775-690-2599 davidbrady.cv@gmail.com http://www.davebradyforsheriff.com

Record of Service: Douglas County Commissioner, 6 years

Douglas County School Board Trustee, 9 years

Douglas County Reserve Deputy Sheriff, 15 years

Douglas County Park & Recreation Commissioner, 4 years

Douglas County Community & Senior Center Foundation Member, 6 years

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Board Member, 6 years

Suicide Prevention Network Board Member, 7 years

Minden Rotary Member, 5 years

Greater Nevada Credit Union, Treasurer & Board of Director, 3 years

Nevada Gaming Control Board, Financial Investigator, 3 years

Police Officer, City of Redondo Beach, 8 years

President & Chief Negotiator, Redondo Beach Police Officers Association, 5 years

Education: Master of Public Administration, USC 1981

Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs, USC 1977

County Leadership Institute Graduate, NYU 2009

Public Management Certificate, UNR 2006

Certified Public Official Certificate, UNR 2006

Certified Financial Planner Certificate Designation, 1987

Honors: Dalbar Seal for Financial Professionals, 1998

American Express Premier Performer Award :

Presented for integrity, corporate contributions and community involvement, 1997

Magna Cum Laude Graduate, USC, 1977

Platform: As a 33 year resident of Douglas County, I have dedicated myself to serving my community, with a passion for public safety. I am running for Sheriff because I am concerned about the department's financial and operational management, as well as the high employee turnover and low morale highlighted in the recent grand jury report.

The budget for the department is the largest within the County's general fund, and requires a creative and conservative fiscal manager to address the paradigm shift in local government finance, and to meet the new challenges facing law enforcement today.

I believe our public safety dollars are not being spent wisely!

It is my intention to draw upon my broad based experience, education, and extensive executive leadership history, in both the public and private sector, to transition the department into one of the most modern and professional agencies in the State.

In order to deliver the most cost effective public safety services to our community, I will:

1. Conduct and Operational Audit of the entire department to review allocation of financial resources, identify inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement, to reallocate resources to the street where possible.

2. Develop and Implement a Strategic Plan that will provide a vision for the future, and a strategy to address the needs identified during the planning process, which will include comprehensive interviews with all departmental employees and members of the community.

3. Seek National Certification that will enhance our policies and procedures, strengthen accountability, increase community advocacy, and foster professional excellence.

As your Sheriff, I will bring a fresh perspective, proven leadership experience, fiscal responsibility, as well as energy and passion to the position.

Dan Coverley

Place of Residence: Minden, Lifelong Douglas County resident

Occupation: Douglas County Sheriff's Office Captain

Age: 48

Contact Information:

Education: BA in Criminology from the University of New Mexico

Graduate of the FBI National Academy 263 Session

During my career I completed the following training schools, Reno PD motor school, FBI Advanced SWAT school 4 times, Certified FBI firearms instructor, Drug Recognition Expert, Colt Armorer, FBI Advanced Sniper School, Drug Endangered Children, Advanced Interview Techniques, Member of the California Narcotics Association, Member of the National Tactical Officers Association.

Record of Service: Douglas County Sheriff's Office since 1997 and was endorsed by current Sheriff Ron Pierini for his experience in law enforcement. He started working in the jail and has held every rank and worked in every division culminating with his promotion to captain. During his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, motor officer, investigator and sergeant. He was on the SWAT team for 16 years with the last 8 as a team leader. Dan was one of the original members of the Street Enforcement Team, which tackled narcotics. Dan attended the 263rd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia in 2016. Dan is proud to have worked in every, division giving him the skills and the knowledge to understand and combat any issues that may arise in Douglas County.

Platform: Born in Carson City and raised in Gardnerville, Dan always saw Douglas County as his home. He graduated from Douglas High School, where he played football under his father, Bill Coverley. Coverley is a well-known name in the area, as Bill was a long-time coach for the team, which he led to their first state championship. After high school, Dan moved to Albuquerque to study criminology at the University of New Mexico where he earned a BA in Criminology and received a football scholarship. Dan played outside linebacker for the Lobos and was honored to be named team captain his senior year.

After college, Dan began his career in law enforcement working for the Albuquerque Police Department. However, he always felt a connection with where he grew up, and decided to come back to Douglas County, an area he says is the most beautiful place to raise a family. He and his wife, Sarah, have raised their three daughters, who continued the family tradition of attending Douglas High School. Dan has coached football at Douglas High School, club soccer and rec league basketball. Dan enjoys the beauty of Douglas County and the limitless opportunities it allows for recreation. Dan enjoys hunting and fishing, skiing and team roping. Dan and his family have roots in the agriculture of the valley. They lease a small ranch in Carson Valley and raise beef cattle.

His commitment to the community has led him to fight hard against crime. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office works hard to keep the community safe by aggressively investigating criminal activity. If elected Douglas County Sheriff, Coverley will work hard to keep the neighborhoods clean from gangs and drugs in order to continue making Douglas County a safe place to live and raise children. Fighting crime is not all he cares about. As sheriff, Dan will work to offer a more competitive salary in an effort to recruit and maintain qualified deputies. He will be a leader who will work closely with the deputies to make sure they are supported. He wants Douglas County residents to have confidence that the sheriff's office will what right at all times and keep Douglas County safe and great place to live and raise a family.

Joe Duffy

Place of Residence: Gardnerville

Occupation: Captain/Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Age: 48

Contact Information:(775) 901-3461

joeduffyforsheriff@gmail.com

joeduffyforsheriff.com

Record of Service: 23 years with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 5 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept., FBINAA Nevada First Vice President, 28 continuous years in law enforcement, SWAT Team Commander, K9 Unit Commander

Education: FBI National Academy Graduate Session 250, Executive Certificate Nevada POST

Honors: Recipient of Meritorious Medal, Recipient of Nevada National Guard Commendation Medal

Platform: My mission will be responsive public safety for the citizens of Douglas County, and to continue the most professional law enforcement services that the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office provide, making this one of the safest communities in the state. As your Sheriff my focus will be on:

Mental Health: Continue to bring mental health resources to Douglas County. All Deputies will be trained in Crisis Intervention.

School Safety: Training with School and Officers/Add School Resource Officer

Drugs: Prevention, Enforcement, Incarceration, Rehabilitation

Gangs: Keeping Douglas County free of criminal gangs and graffiti

Traffic Safety: Keeping motorists safe with education and enforcement

Prevention Programs: Continued support of our DARE/GREAT/Fighting Chance/Explorers

Seniors: Keeping and building a strong Citizen Patrol Unit, saving taxpayer money. Continuing and expanding our current senior programs.

Investigations: Criminal cases investigated thoroughly. Continuing our collaboration with our District Attorney's Office and bringing criminals to justice.

Dean Paris

Place of residence: Gardnerville

Occupation: Retired Marine, Stocker and cashier at Costco

Age: 47

Contact information: 775-901-7034, dean@parisforsheriff.com

Record of service: Twenty years U.S. Marine Corps, three combat tours in Iraq, Member of WAVE, volunteer for the community food closet.

Education: Mar Vista High School, School of Infantry, Military Police officer Basic Course, Military Police Investigator Course, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor, Emergency Vehicle Operator Instructor, Taser Instructor, Radar Instructor, Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor, Basic and Advanced Leadership Training, Military Police Executive leadership Training, Basic and Advanced Antiterrorism Training, Advanced Active Shooter Training, attending Columbia Southern University, Leadership Douglas County 2018.

Honors: Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Platform: I have mentored over 100 Marines in my career and helped them in their advancement of their career. I have always but my Marines first ahead of myself and as your next Sheriff I will be there for the people of Douglas County and the Sheriff's office. When I see a problem, I approach the problem, provide a solution and follow through to the end. As I walk around knocking on doors, I have been listening to what the community has been saying and the common comment is "it's time for change, and tired of the status-quo. As your next Sheriff I will work with the community on new ideas and concepts and re-energize community policing programs, I want to establish a retention program to keep the deputies hear and not use Douglas County as a training ground. I will implement new programs and be involved with the deputies to boost morale and enthusiasm. I have lived by my core values of honesty, integrity, initative, accountability and setting the example and I will continue to live by those core values. When elected I will Be a constitutional Sheriff protecting what you value most. For 20 years I have served with Honor, respect and dignity, and as your next sheriff I will continue to use the core values that made me a great leader in the Corp's. My ethics, my leadership and my values have never been questioned, I would be honored to serve you and the people of Douglas County as your next sheriff.