Gas tax, rent control among 11 California ballot measures

LOS ANGELES — California voters will decide on 11 propositions when they go to the polls Nov. 6. Here’s a look at the issues on the ballot:

PROPOSITION 1: VETERANS AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING BONDS ACT

Allows the state to issue $4 billion in bonds for existing affordable housing programs for low-income residents, veterans and farmworkers. Private investors would buy the bonds and the state would repay them with revenues from the General Fund, the account that pays for California’s ongoing government expenses.

PROPOSITION 2: NO PLACE LIKE HOMES ACT

Authorizes the state to use up to $140 million per year in existing county mental-health funds to pay for housing for homeless people with mental illnesses. The goal is to get Californians suffering from mental illness off the street and into facilities that bring better access to services.

PROPOSITION 3: WATER INFRASTRUCTURE AND WATERSHED CONSERVATION BOND INITIATIVE

Issues nearly $9 billion in bonds for water infrastructure including storage and dam repairs, watershed and fisheries improvements, and habitat protection and restoration. The bulk of the revenue would go toward conservancies and state parks to restore and protect watershed lands and nonprofits and local agencies for river parkways. Money would also go toward improvements to meet safe drinking water standards.

PROPOSITION 4: CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL BONDS INITIATIVE

Puts forth $1.5 billion in bonds for the construction, expansion, renovation, and equipping of children’s hospitals in California. Seventy-two percent would go to eight nonprofit hospitals; 18 percent would be allocated for five University of California general acute hospitals; and 10 percent would go to hospitals that provide pediatric services to children eligible for California Children’s Services, the state program for kids with certain diseases or health problems.

PROPOSITION 5: PROPERTY TAX TRANSFER INITIATIVE

Allows homebuyers who are 55 or older or severely disabled to transfer their tax assessments from their prior home to their new home — no matter the new home’s market value or its location in the state or the buyer’s number of moves. It removes certain existing requirements and makes them eligible for property tax savings when they move to a different home.

PROPOSITION 6: VOTER APPROVAL FOR FUTURE GAS AND VEHICLE TAXES AND 2017 TAX REPEAL INITIATIVE

Repeals a 12-cent gas tax hike and increases in vehicle registration fees approved by lawmakers last year. The effect would be reduced funding for highway and road maintenance and repairs, as well as transit programs. The proposition would also require the Legislature to get a majority of voters to approve new or increased state fuel and vehicle taxes.

PROPOSITION 7: PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME MEASURE

Would pave the way for year-round daylight saving time in the state. The issue would still need a two-thirds vote from the Legislature and a change in federal law.

PROPOSITION 8: FAIR PRICING FOR DIALYSIS ACT

Would cap dialysis center revenues. Money collected above the cap would have to be paid back in rebates. Clinic operators who exceed the cap would also have to pay a fine to the state.

PROPOSITION 10: LOCAL RENT CONTROL INITIATIVE

Would let cities and counties regulate rental fees in buildings that state law currently shields from such control. The measure would repeal the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a law that banned rent control on single-family homes and all housing built after Feb. 1, 1995. Costa-Hawkins also prohibits cities and counties from telling landlords what they can charge new renters.

PROPOSITION 11: AMBULANCE EMPLOYEES PAID ON-CALL BREAKS, TRAINING, AND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES INITIATIVE

Allows ambulance providers to require workers to remain on-call during paid breaks. It would also require employers to provide additional training for EMTs and paramedics.

PROPOSITION 12: FARM ANIMAL CONFINEMENT INITIATIVE

Sets new requirements on farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and calves raised for veal. Bans the sale of meat and eggs from animals confined to areas below specific sizes.

One other measure, Proposition 9, which asks the government to divide California into three states, was removed from the ballot.