GOP’s Laxalt concedes in Nevada governor’s race

Republican Adam Laxalt has conceded the Nevada governor’s race to Democrat Steve Sisolak.

The Associated Press has not called the race, which was one of Democrats’ top targets for flipping control. Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval was term-limited.

Sisolak repeatedly campaigned on a pledge to stand up to President Donald Trump, who supported Laxalt.

Sisolak chairs the Clark County Commission, which oversees the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas. He rose to prominence following the 2017 mass shooting on the Strip, starting an online fundraiser that amassed millions of dollars for victims.