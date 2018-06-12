Heller, Rosen to face off for Nevada Senate seat

Nevada Republican Dean Heller has secured his party’s nomination as he seeks re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Heller defeated four others in the Republican primary on Tuesday. He was able to cruise through his primary race after President Donald Trump earlier this year persuaded Heller’s main challenger, Danny Tarkanian, to drop out. Tarkanian sought a U.S. House seat instead.

Heller is considered the most vulnerable Republican U.S. senator seeking re-election this year because he’s the only one running in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Heller was a past critic of the president but has become closer to him in recent months and helped deliver the overhaul of the U.S. tax codes to Trump’s desk in December.

Heller is expected to have a close race in November against Democrat Jacky Rosen.