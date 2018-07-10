House Candidates McClintock, Morse have yet to agree on debates

With November primary elections inching closer, House of Representatives candidates Tom McClintock and Jessica Morse have both begun proposing public debates, but without an agreement yet.

Morse challenged McClintock, the Republican incumbent, in late June to a series of four debates ahead of the November election in each region of California's 4th congressional district. Morse proposed debates in the Roseville area, the Lake Tahoe area, the Sierra Foothills, and the Mother Lode area "to ensure that voters across all 10 counties can attend and participate."

"The residents of this community deserve to hear directly from their next member of Congress on protecting access to healthcare, reducing the tax burden on our families, and preserving our natural resources," Morse said in a news release.

McClintock had arranged two other debates, however, and in a response asked Morse to agree to the first debates he proposed, one hosted by the Mariposa Gazette and the other by William Jessup University on Aug. 3, before accepting her invitations.

"We would be more than happy to discuss additional debates with your campaign, but insist that you first agree to these, which have already been scheduled and are solely awaiting your acceptance," read a letter from Jon Huey, McClintock's campaign manager, to the Morse campaign.

According to Makaiah Mohler, Morse's deputy campaign manager, the Democrat challenger has responded to McClintock's request and is working on an agreement, but said they had not been invited to a William Jessup debate.

Recommended Stories For You

"Having participated in 16 debates and forums prior to the June primary, that Congressman McClintock did not attend, Jessica looks forward to finally debating McClintock this fall," said Mohler. "As soon as an agreement is reached, we look forward to announcing these events publicly so that voters have a chance to hear directly from both candidates."

The location for McClintock's debates, Rocklin and Mariposa, are Republican strongholds, with the incumbent racking up 58.4 percent of the vote in Mariposa County during the primary election.

Asked if Morse was attempting to schedule debates in areas more favorable towards her policies, Mohler said, "Jessica will visit every area of the district to ensure that everyone's voice is heard."

Roseville is typically a Republican stronghold, though an increasing amount of voters are registering as independents. While Morse has been able to garner support in the Tahoe area and Sierra Foothills, she will have to win over a district that has voted primarily Republican.

McClintock has held the 4th district seat since 2009, making it past the primary election with 52 percent of the vote.