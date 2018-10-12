Meet the candidates running for South Lake Tahoe City Council 2018

South Lake Tahoe voters will have nine choices to fill three seats in the fast-approaching election.

With mail ballots currently being sent to registered voters who requested to vote by mail, the Tribune posed a series of questions to each candidate running for City Council.

A majority of the questions were posed to all the candidates, while each individual candidate received two questions specific to them. These questions were based on conversations with community members and observations made by staff members.

Candidates were asked to keep all their responses to no more than 200 words. This does not include the first two questions about qualifications and their reason for running, which were limited to no more than 150 words.



California voters have until Oct. 22 to register to vote. Oct. 30 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Click here if you need to register to vote. Click here to find out if you are registered to vote, where you are registered to vote and the location of your polling place.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Find more election news about statewide and local races in California and Nevada at here.