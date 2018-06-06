Novasel, Curtzwiler advance to 2018 general election race for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor

Unofficial election results in El Dorado County have incumbent Sue Novasel and challenger Kenny Curtzwiler advancing to the general election in a rematch of the 2014 race for District 5 supervisor.

Novasel and Curtzwiler earned the most votes in a crowd of four candidates, with Novasel at the top with 1,604 votes (36.9 percent) and Curtzwiler narrowly coming in second with 1,419 votes (32.64 percent).

Political newcomer Jeffrey Spencer finished in third with 718 votes (16.52 percent) and Norma Santiago, who held the supervisor seat before Novasel, finished in fourth with 597 votes (13.73 percent).

If results hold true, it sets up a rematch of the 2014 race in District 5, which includes nearly all of the Tahoe Basin portion of the county and stretches to Pollock Pines. Novasel won the 2014 race handily with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Overall turnout in the county was 30.28 percent, according to the unofficial results.

In other contested county races:

Recommended Stories For You

District Attorney

Incumbent Vern Pierson fended off a challenge from Trish Kelliher, with 17,349 votes (56.55 percent) to 13,268 votes (43.25 percent).

Recorder-Clerk

Janelle K. Horne earned the most votes in the race with 12,137 votes (41.02 percent). In November Horne will face Todd White who finished second with 10,436 votes (35.27 percent). Dan Dellinger finished third with 6,962 votes (23.53 percent).

Treasurer-Tax Collector

E. Coleman defeated Anne Billingsley, with 15,686 votes (56.12 percent) to 12,156 votes (43.49 percent).

Auditor-Controller

Incumbent Joe Harn defeated challenger Mike Owen, with 16,284 votes (53.2 percent) to 14,253 votes (46.56 percent).

Supervisor District 4

Incumbent Michael Ranalli overwhelmingly won the largest amount of votes with 3,599 votes (50.03 percent). Lori Parlin received 2,698 votes (37.50 percent). Bogdan Ambrozewicz finished third.