Rep. Amodei wins Nevada GOP nod for re-election

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated conservative activist Sharron Angle and won the Republican Party’s nomination as he seeks re-election to Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.

Amodei defeated Angle on Tuesday in the race for the district covering Nevada’s northern half.

Amodei is expected to win re-election in November to the Republican-heavy district.

He was first elected in 2011 to replace Dean Heller, who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She also lost a 2016 bid to become the GOP’s nominee to replace Reid.