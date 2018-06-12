 Rep. Amodei wins Nevada GOP nod for re-election | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Rep. Amodei wins Nevada GOP nod for re-election

Associated Press
Brad Coman/Nevada Appeal |

Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei were the featured speakers at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce's Soup's On luncheon Wednesday at the Gold Dust West.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated conservative activist Sharron Angle and won the Republican Party’s nomination as he seeks re-election to Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.

Amodei defeated Angle on Tuesday in the race for the district covering Nevada’s northern half.

Amodei is expected to win re-election in November to the Republican-heavy district.

He was first elected in 2011 to replace Dean Heller, who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She also lost a 2016 bid to become the GOP’s nominee to replace Reid.