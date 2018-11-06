THE LATEST: Incumbents leading in early returns for Incline Village General Improvement District board
November 6, 2018
EDITOR'S NOTE: These are early numbers from the first round of election results released by the Washoe County Elections Department. This will be updated as results are updated.
Incumbents Kendra Wong and Tim Callicrate are leading in the early returns for the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees.
Turnout so far is at 40.79 percent.
IVGID Board
Kendra Wong 26.92 percent
Tim Callicrate 24.59 percent
Bruce Simonian 24.29 percent
Sara Schmitz 24.20 percent
