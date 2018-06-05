Today is Election Day in California: Where, how to vote

Today is Election Day in California.

Voters who have not yet returned their ballot will head to the polls and voice their opinion in a number of races on the state and county level.

Eligible residents in El Dorado County who wish to vote but failed to register by the deadline can head to either the El Dorado County Recorder Clerk’s Office in South Lake Tahoe (3368 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 108) or the county elections department in Placerville (2850 Fairlane Court) and register to vote.

Once registered, they can cast a provisional ballot that will be counted providing election officials can verify that the person is eligible to vote in the jurisdiction and hasn’t already cast a ballot in the election. Provisional ballots must be filled out on site.

Registered voters who do not have a ballot and want to vote on Election Day should visit their precinct-specific polling location. Click here to enter your address and find your polling place. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who received mail-in ballots and have not mailed them should return them in person. Ballots can be returned at any of the eight polling locations in the South Lake Tahoe area or at the El Dorado County Recorder Clerk’s Office in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe polling locations: California Conservation Corps, 1949 Apache Ave. Calvary Chapel, 807 Emerald Bay Road Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Road Lake Tahoe Community College Aspen Room, 1 College Drive Presbyterian Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Sierra House School, 1709 Remington Trail South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Road South Shore Christian Assembly, 886 Glorene Ave.