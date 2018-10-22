Today last day to register to vote in California

California residents who wish to vote in the upcoming election have until 11:59 p.m. today to register to vote.

Voter registration in California ends at the end of the day. Those hoping to register can do so online here.

If you have moved, changed your name or changed you party affiliation since the last election, you need to re-register to vote. Click here to check the status of your registration.

Oct. 30 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Click here to learn more about voting by mail.