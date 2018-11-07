Unofficial results: El Dorado County voters say ‘yes’ to cannabis questions, ‘no’ to TOT increase

With turnout over 50 percent, El Dorado County voters have given a strong endorsement to legalized cannabis while slamming the door on a proposed tax increase on hotel stays, according to unofficial election results.

Voters overwhelmingly voted "yes" on each of the five cannabis-related questions in the county (Measures N, P, Q, R and S). Each of those questions received at least 59 percent "yes" votes — an noteworthy gap in an election year with no shortage of tight races.

The vote on Measure J was not as lopsided but still decisive. The measure would increase the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) — a tourist occupancy tax on hotel, motel and vacation home rental stays of less than 30 days — from 10 to 12 percent.

According to the unofficial results, 33,696 (55.79 percent) voted against the measure while 26,704 (44.21 percent) voted in favor of the measure.

More on Measures N, P, Q, R and S

Measure N would create a general tax on cannabis, with specific rates set for outdoor cultivation, indoor cultivation, dispensary sales, retail sales and other uses.

Yes — 38,800 (64.68 percent)

No — 21,188 (35.32 percent)

Measure P would allow outdoor cultivation of medicinal cannabis for commercial purposes, including grows in greenhouses.

Yes — 36,212 (60.41 percent)

No — 23,728 (39.59 percent)

Measure Q would allow outdoor cultivation of recreational cannabis for commercial purposes, including grows in greenhouses.

Yes — 35,264 (59.04 percent)

No — 24,461 (40.96 percent)

Measure R would allow indoor commercial operations such as sales, cultivation or distribution for medicinal cannabis.

Yes — 36,175 (60.87 percent)

No — 23,256 (39.13 percent)

Measure S would allow indoor commercial operations such as sales, cultivation or distribution for recreational cannabis.

Yes — 35,175 (59.65 percent)

No — 23,792 (40.35 percent)