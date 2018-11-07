Unofficial results: Middlebrook, Bass and Wallace elected to South Lake Tahoe City Council
November 7, 2018
It appears voters are going with new candidates to fill three seats on South Lake Tahoe City Council.
Devin Middlebrook, Cody Bass and Tamara Wallace earned the most votes, according to unofficial election results. Those numbers peg turnout in the city at 42.7 percent.
This was Middlebrook's first time running for elected office and he finished in the front of the pack with 18.17 percent of the vote. In a candidate profile, he previously told the Tribune he was running "to bring new ideas, leadership and diversity to council." At 29 he will be the youngest member of the council.
Bass, founder of Tahoe Wellness Cooperative, also will bring a younger perspective to council. He is 37. As for his reasons for running, Bass previously told the Tribune he was alarmed by the dysfunction on council and said it was time for new leadership. Bass received 16.92 percent of the vote.
For Wallace, this campaign represents some redemption after narrowly finishing outside the top two in the 2016 council election, where two seats were on the ballot. She previously told the Tribune she hopes to focus on the fundamental reasons why the city was formed in the first place: police, fire and roads. She received 14.83 percent.
If the results hold true, they would validate an appetite for new blood on the city's five-member council. The rest of the field included three incumbents and two candidates with prior service on council.
Current Mayor Wendy David finished fourth with 12.33 percent of the vote. Former City Councilor Bruce Grego was next with 10.01 percent.
Longtime Councilor Hal Cole wasn't far behind with 9.99 percent of the vote, followed by current councilors Tom Davis (7.98 percent) and Austin Sass (5.34 percent). Second-time challenger Patrick Jarrett finished last with 4.08 percent.
