Unofficial results: Novasel leading in race for El Dorado County Board of Supervisors District 5

El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel is beating challenger Kenny Curtzwiler, potentially marking her second victory in four years over Curtzwiler, according to unofficial election results.

With turnout at 47.2 percent, Novasel has received 4,690 votes (52.36 percent) while Curtzwiler has 4,226 (47.18 percent).

A long-time member of the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Education, Novasel was first elected supervisor in 2014. In that race she beat Curtzwiler by a wider margin.

The long-time local, known as Lake Tahoe Ski Bum, appears to have narrowed the margin this time around, according to the unofficial results.