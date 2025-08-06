Electric Transportation Forum prepares for third year in pursuit of preserving Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – The third annual Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation forum is coming to the Tahoe Blue Events Center on Aug. 20, promoting sustainable transportation in the pursuit of reducing emissions and preserving Tahoe’s natural beauty.

The Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Forum takes place at the Tahoe Blue Events Center on Aug. 20. Provided / LTETF

It’s an opportunity for industry experts to collaborate and an invitation to the broader public who want to learn more or have questions about electrification.

“If you care about Lake Tahoe and you care about the environment,” Kevin McGehee says, event organizer, “[and] you care about transportation, this is an event for you.”

The agenda spans a host of electrification topics, including EV transportation on both Tahoe’s land and water, lithium battery storage and recycling, fleet management and clean cities, as well as a keynote from Oakland Public Work’s deputy director, Richard Battersby.

Participants can view zero emission police cars, electric scooters, cars, trucks, semi trucks, boats, jetskis, and electric accessories like charging stations at the forum’s electric exhibition.

A photo of last year’s electric exhibition, featuring an assortment of electric modes of transportation. Provided / LTETF

McGehee’s love of Lake Tahoe is the impetus for the forum, “When you come up to the crest of that mountain and you see the Lake,” he says, “it just does something to you.”

While exploring electrification efforts and lobbying on behalf of green renewable issues, McGehee not only found people generally curious about energy, but also identified many separate efforts for electrification in the region. His observations sparked an idea.

“There needs to be a way to harness and harmonize all of the energy at Lake Tahoe into one conduit that will benefit the movement of this electrification.”

The forum aims to do just that, bringing all those individual efforts and voices together with the goal of making them more effective.

“We have like-minded people and together we amplify our message into a trumpet of effort,” McGehee says.

The forum also meets the curiosity of the public with education and answers.

Now approaching its third event, the forum has doubled in size each year. New to this year’s forum is ChargeWest, a collaboration across eight states to provide an EV corridor across rural gateway communities, state and national parks, and scenic byways. Highland Fleets, and Peterbilt are also new to this year, joining the American Lung Association, Fleet Pros and Greater Nevada Clean Cities & Communities Coalition.

But the forum isn’t just an annual meeting where people discuss ideas and leave, McGehee says, it’s the starting point in a process to implement those ideas. The forum has initiated action and tangible results in the Tahoe Basin, including attendees of the first forum, Aqua Power, installing two boat charging stations at marinas around the lake.

“The event never ends,” McGehee says. It’s just one step towards positive change to preserve Lake Tahoe.

“i just want to make sure that there’s a generation after me that gets the benefit as well,” McGehee expresses. “So it’s incumbent on all of us to do whatever we can individually to protect and preserve Lake Tahoe.”

For more information or to register for the forum, visit laketahoeelectrictransportationforum.com .