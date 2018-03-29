Electrify: Rock ‘N’ Roll Burlesque concludes run at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

If you go …

The rock 'n' roll-turned-burlesque show that has called Hard Rock Hotel & Casino home for the past few months is concluding its limited engagement on Saturday, March 31.

Electrify: Rock 'N' Roll Burlesque combines sultry choreography with rock music in a live show that "will leave you breathless and hyped up all at the same time," according to a release from the venue.

It features male and female dancers, aerialists and a drag queen host known as "Assley Stone" — throughout the show they perform routines to songs that pay tribute to rock from multiple decades. Look forward to Elvis and Michael Jackson impersonations, nods to everything from "Grease" to "Son of a Preacher Man," and decked-out costumes.

It's an experience that Hard Rock staff describes as "a high-voltage, sultry dance revue set to guests' favorite rock soundtrack."

The show is open to guests 21 years of age and older.

Tickets cost $20 and sold online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com (where additional information can be found).

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. performance.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.