Electronic trio Soulcirque showcased at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

If you go …

This weekend, South Shore's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts a one-of-a-kind performance known as Soulcirque.

"Soulcirque is an interactive DJ band that blends live drums, sax, guitar, keys and visuals into DJ sets," states a release from the band.

Soulcirque is comprised of multi-talented artists Jason Gates (DJ, drums, guitar), Dustin Dugas Schuetter (DJ, keys) and Tim Lacatena (DJ, saxophone, guitar).

Idaho native Gates is a professional drummer who has played in multiple bands, and was a series regular investigator on Syfy's top-rated "Haunted Collector."

Schuetter, from Louisiana, studied audio engineering and is now both president and CEO of Studio Bluenoir. Lacatena, raised in Alaska, attended Berklee College of Music and founded Nightpantz, a digital comedy collective based in Los Angeles and New York.

The three musicians have combined their talents and are now based in Los Angeles, but perform electronic and indie gigs across the world.

Soulcirque takes the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Vinyl venue at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 16.

Tickets cost $15, and guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Visit http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com to learn more about the show, and http://www.soulcirque.com for more information on the band.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action