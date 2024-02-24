Elementary schoolers ‘spread love’ to recovering Tahoe animals for Valentine’s Day

Tahoe Lake Elementary School students raised money from selling necklaces and donated it to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care on Feb. 20.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Two Tahoe Lake Elementary School students delivered ziplock bags filled with quarters and one dollar bills amounting to $140 on Tuesday, Feb. 20. It was their hard earned Valentine’s gift to the animals recovering at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care and a fundraising project the entire school got involved in.

Staff at the animal rehabilitation center say, “These young wildlife heroes show us all the true meaning of love.”

Two Tahoe Lake Elementary School students drop off the money their school raised for the animals at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Provided

Student mom Heidi Timinsky runs a nonprofit called Kids Helping Animals that encourages kids to find ways to help animals in need. Both of her children’s classrooms totaling about 50 students participated in this project by making food color-dyed salt dough heart necklaces to sell.

“It was really fun,” one of her kids says, “as a class, you get into groups and then you rolled out the dough and made it.”

Timinsky took over from there, “Then I just take them home and bake them and bring them back to the school in the office.”

The Valentine themed adornments were available for sale at the school office for $1 with a sign saying the proceeds go to the animals at LTWC.

It was an event that brought the entire school together. “That’s what made me happiest,” Timinsky says, as she describes four-year-olds going home to ask their parents for a dollar they knew would help animals, “It was just neat to know that we all did it together.”

While dropping off the proceeds Timinsky and her kids got to see the animals currently in LTWC’s care, including a porcupine, eagle and red tailed hawk, “Was that the one that ate the three blind mice?,” Timinsky asks her kids.

One of her kids says the whole project felt good, “You knew that you were going to give money to animals to help them.” They hope it provides food and medical care to help Tahoe’s animals get released back into the wild.

Timinsky says the whole point was for Valentine’s Day. They encouraged kids to buy necklaces for friends. In doing so, they also benefitted animals, she says, “It was such a fun way to spread love.”