Elevate Wellness Center expands with new IV therapy and naturopathic lounge in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Elevate Wellness Center has expanded its offerings with the addition of Elevate Wellness Lounge – a new IV therapy lounge, blending naturopathic care, group services, and community events into its long-standing wellness model.

The lounge, which quietly opened this summer, is a partnership with naturopathic physician Dr. Ha Dang, who has provided IV and naturopathic services at Elevate for several years. So, when the new space became available just a couple doors down from the Wellness Center, Elevate CEO Melinda Choy said the timing was right to create a dedicated center.

“We just didn’t quite have the space that we needed for her to really do a full operative IV therapy center, but it was always a dream of hers to be able to do it here,” said Choy. “It was perfect timing so that we could collaborate on opening up and taking this space.”

Under Elevate’s management services model, providers like Dr. Dang operate their own businesses while Elevate handles branding, marketing, and operations. This structure, common in hospitals and medical practices, allows practitioners to focus on patient care.

The lounge offers a variety of IV and injection therapies designed for hydration, immunity, detoxification, longevity, energy, and even beauty-focused treatments. Services are available by appointment or walk-in, and patients don’t need to be enrolled in naturopathic care to receive IV therapy.

“We’re also able to accommodate larger groups,” Choy added. “Bridal parties, for example, can book pre-wedding hydration sessions to look and feel their best.”

In addition to IV therapy and injection cocktails, the lounge also hosts community acupuncture sessions twice weekly. The $50 sessions are offered in a group setting to make acupuncture more affordable and accessible, particularly for those without insurance.

“We’ve been trying to figure out how to bring this back since COVID and so having this lounge space is a perfect opportunity for us to be able to do it in,” Choy said.

The expansion has allowed Elevate to increase community programming for wellness events, including events that combine healing practices such as sound therapy, yoga and acupuncture. Upcoming offerings include “Breathe, Move, and Receive,” a group yoga and acupuncture event led by local practitioner Holly DeWitt.

Looking ahead, Elevate also has plans to introduce passive healing devices and group therapy offerings, including a women’s life transition group focused on perimenopause and menopause.

Choy said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with both locals and visitors drawn to the open, modern design of the space.

“It’s about expanding access to holistic care in a way that feels personal and inclusive,” she added. “It really creates a welcoming environment that matches what people are looking for in wellness today.”

Elevate Wellness Lounge is located in The Crossing center at 2030 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The lounge is currently open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, with plans to extend hours as demand grows. For more information on all offerings visit them online at elevate-wellness.com or reach them by phone at 530-541-9355.