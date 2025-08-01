Elevated levels of E. coli in Lake Tahoe near Camp Richardson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Water quality samples collected on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe near Camp Richardson Resort revealed elevated levels of Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. coli. The resort immediately initiated a sewer line inspection and located the leak and has initiated repair. Although no illnesses have been reported, the public should avoid recreational waters that have been tested and found to have high levels of E. coli. Tests in nearby shoreline locations do not indicate elevated bacteria levels and no other areas of Lake Tahoe have been affected.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Camp Richardson Resort are working closely with El Dorado County Environmental Management, Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to protect the public by alerting beachgoers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers; posting signs advising against swimming in the area between Jameson Beach and the Valhalla Boathouse (test results for samples collected near the boathouse and Jameson Beach do not show levels that exceed state standards at this time); investigating all potential sources of contamination; collecting and analyzing water samples from the primary location and the areas east and west of the resort; and conducting daily monitoring to track trends and changes in E. coli levels that may warrant additional precautions or indicate it’s safe to return to normal activities.

E. coli bacteria are found in the environment, food and intestines of people and animals and can cause illnesses in certain concentrations. The Centers for Disease Control recommends not swallowing water when swimming or playing in recreational waters including lakes, ponds, rivers, streams and swimming pools. Washing hands after contact is an effective practice. Additional precaution information may be found on their website at How to Prevent E. coli Infection.

Agencies routinely monitor Lake Tahoe beaches during the summer to ensure they are safe for public recreation. In this case, the program successfully identified a potential issue before any illnesses were reported. Advisory signs will be removed when testing indicates that water quality levels meet safety standard requirements.