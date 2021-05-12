Elevated Tahoe hosts Scavenger Dash

A group of participants from years past. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Elevated Tahoe is hosting its annual Scavenger Dash on Saturday as part of their member appreciation month.

The Dash, which is open to everyone, gives participants the opportunity to race around South Lake, solving clues along the way.

The event is similar to the “Amazing Race” and has participants taking pictures at various landmarks; hiking, running and biking along the way.

“It gives people the chance to get out and enjoy Tahoe and learn some facts about the area along the way,” said Elevated Co-Owner Bridget McGrath.

Teams of two will compete for three grand prizes, although everyone who signs up gets a thank you gift. The cost is $50 per person or $90 per team. 100% of the proceeds are going to Humane Society Truckee-Tahoe.

“We’ve always been animal lovers and it’s an organization we love supporting,” said co-owner David Kumpe.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, May 15.

To sign up, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3919048928142570?ref=newsfeed .

Elevated Fitness will be hosting fun events throughout the month, including a game night and getting a group together for Trails for Tails. In addition, membership is free during May.