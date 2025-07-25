Elevated Watersports Boat Club eyes south shore expansion
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A Lake Tahoe luxury boating service is gearing up to expand to South Lake Tahoe by next summer. Elevated Boat Club started in Incline Village six years ago, initially offering jet skis and boats for adventure sports. Now, however, their primary offering includes a fleet of four luxury boats.
“With enough excitement we could squeeze in the end of this season,” said Chris Rozzo, a co-owner of Elevated Boat Club. He added that they are still looking for a more permanent space and marina, and expanding a potential member contingent in South Lake Tahoe.
They offer services at Ski Beach in Incline Village and at Obexer’s in Homewood, Calif., with the option to bring boats to private docks. Members additionally pay the launch fee charged by the boat launch.
The club operates similarly to a country club, with members paying initiation and monthly dues, while management handles launching, insurance and storage. All members receive in person training to ensure they are able to safely navigate and operate all of the boats safely, and are able to use unlimited days with a rolling reservation system.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.