Elevated Watersports Boat Club eyes south shore expansion

Members enjoy a day on the water.

Provided / Boat Club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A Lake Tahoe luxury boating service is gearing up to expand to South Lake Tahoe by next summer. Elevated Boat Club started in Incline Village six years ago, initially offering jet skis and boats for adventure sports. Now, however, their primary offering includes a fleet of four luxury boats.

“With enough excitement we could squeeze in the end of this season,” said Chris Rozzo, a co-owner of Elevated Boat Club. He added that they are still looking for a more permanent space and marina, and expanding a potential member contingent in South Lake Tahoe.

They offer services at Ski Beach in Incline Village and at Obexer’s in Homewood, Calif., with the option to bring boats to private docks. Members additionally pay the launch fee charged by the boat launch.

The club operates similarly to a country club, with members paying initiation and monthly dues, while management handles launching, insurance and storage. All members receive in person training to ensure they are able to safely navigate and operate all of the boats safely, and are able to use unlimited days with a rolling reservation system.