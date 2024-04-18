‘ElevateHer’ to celebrate womanhood with yoga, speaker, bubbly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Prepare to be uplifted and inspired at “ElevateHer,” an event designed to honor and celebrate the essence of womanhood.

“As we reflect on the remarkable women who grace our community, we are inspired by their resilience, determination, and leadership,” according to a news release from The Tahoe Real Estate Team Jesse Schue and Kaylin Culver of RE/MAX Gold. “From entrepreneurs and educators to caregivers and more, each woman brings a unique perspective and invaluable contributions to our shared journey. So, we want to share that with you!”

At the April 27 event, attendees will align their bodies and spirit at OMNI Yoga Studio, 1029 Takela Drive in South Lake Tahoe. It begins at 1 p.m. and is sponsored by Schue and Culver from the Tahoe Real Estate Team of RE/MAX Gold.

Schue and Cluver are hosting the event to say thank you.

Provided

“Kaylin and I are so appreciative of the women in our community who uplift and support each other,” Schue said. “We celebrate each other’s victories and champion one another’s dreams. We wanted to express our gratitude for these remarkable women who make our community a better place for all.”

Event Details

Yoga Session from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Jessica Broyles will lead a 45-minute gentle flow yoga session. The yoga session is suitable for all fitness levels and is designed to stretch, revive, and help clear your mind.

Keynote Speaker and Happy Hour

The yoga session is followed by happy hour with keynote speaker Misty McBride. She is an herbalist and licensed certified professional midwife.

McBride will share her wisdom on the key stages of women’s lives, the maiden, mother, and crone, and her natural birth and womanhood experiences.

Guests will enjoy charcuterie-style appetizers, champagne, and McBride’s herbal mocktails.

The celebration will culminate with drawings from Lake Tahoe Real Estate Team’s favorite woman entrepreneurs.

This event lets attendees unwind, mingle, and honor the essence of womanhood.

The sponsors are Tahoe Real Estate Team, Jessica Broyles of Omni Yoga, Heather Topol of Promise Home Loans, Karen Summers of Naked Fish, Elaine Shevlin of Minden Mill Distilling, and Marie Williams of Lake Tahoe Grazing Co.

“We look forward to welcoming attendees for an afternoon of empowerment, unity, and celebration!” the release said.

There is no charge for this event. For reservations, contact Jesse Schue at (530) 307.8832 or email TahoeRealEstateTeam@gmail.com , or Kaylin Culver at (775) 781.3246.