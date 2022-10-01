Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting

A map of active vacation home rentals in Douglas County.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline.

The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live streamed through the county’s YouTube channel and also on Zoom for those who cannot attend.

The agenda for the meeting includes:

— An update from Douglas County staff on the status of the current VHR program and activities of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board.

— A discussion regarding the possible elimination of the program or other modifications to the program to significantly limit or eliminate permits for certain neighborhoods in the Tahoe Township.

— If staff is not directed to eliminate the program, the boards will discuss and provide direction regarding possible changes to the code.

Douglas County’s VHR program is administered by a program manager, two full-time code enforcement officers, two deputy sheriffs, and two support staff.

There are 532 active VHR permits at Lake Tahoe. VHRs are currently not permitted outside of Tahoe. The program is projected to generate over $800,000 in fees and over $4 million in transient occupancy tax and tourism surcharge tax annually.

Taxes generated from the program are used to support a variety of services in the parks and recreation department. Fees collected from the program are used to offset the administrative functions including enforcement, investigations, and permitting. On average the VHR program receives five to six complaints per week.

Vacation home rentals or short term rentals is defined in Douglas County as one dwelling unit, or a portion of a dwelling unit, including either a single-family attached unit, rented for the purpose of overnight lodging for a period of not less than 1 day and not more than 28 days other than ongoing month-to-month tenancy granted to the same renter for the same unit pursuant to NRS Chapter 118A.

Information on how to participate in the meeting and meeting materials can be found on the Board of County Commissioners website. The meeting materials will be posted at least three days prior to the meeting.

To submit public comment in writing, visit the public comment webpage.

The view the interactive VHR Map click here .

To view the current ordinance visit the VHR webpage.