Elk Grove man killed after flipping snowmobile off Tahoe Rim Trail near Spooner Summit

An Elk Grove man is dead after a snowmobiling incident just off the Tahoe Rim Trail Thursday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported Friday, March 30, that search and rescue recovered the body of Thomas Korves, 56, after he had gone missing while snowmobiling.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the Tahoe Rim Trail at Spooner Summit at 4:50 p.m. Thursday for a missing person.

At the scene deputies met with Michael Mullins, the reporting party. Mullins said he and Korves, Mullins’ friend and an Elk Grove resident, had been snowmobiling about 15 miles in on the Tahoe Rim Trail since about 2:30 p.m.

Mullins told deputies he and Thomas became separated while they were riding. Mullins called 911 after he failed to find Thomas, who Mullins described as an inexperienced snowmobiler, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies couldn't reach Thomas on his cellphone despite repeated attempts. At that time the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was called out to conduct a search of the area.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the search and rescue team located the snowmobile that Thomas had been riding. The snowmobile, according to the sheriff's office, was pinned up against a tree on a steep embankment off the side of the Tahoe Rim Trail.

SAR members checked the snowmobile and found Thomas pinned underneath it. He was deceased.

An investigation revealed that Thomas had been attempting to ride up a steep hill when he turned at an angle, causing the snowmobile to flip and pin him underneath.

An autopsy confirmed that he died from lack of respiration as a result of his chest being compressed underneath the weight of the snowmobile, according to the sheriff's office.