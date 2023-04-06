Eluder gets up to 5 years in prison for US-50 chase

Tyler Michael Vincent Smith



A man who forced a deputy into oncoming traffic during a high-speed pursuit on U.S. Highway 50 was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison on Tuesday.

Tyler Michael Vincent Smith, 38, tearfully begged District Judge Tod Young not to send him to prison in connection with the Oct. 26, 2022, chase.

Attorney Matthew Ence asked for a suspended sentence, saying his client required substance abuse and mental health treatment.

He said he’d been offered a job at a local restaurant by another inmate, which would help him to make the $11,890.12 in restitution for the damage he did to patrol vehicles trying to stop him.

Prosecutor James Sibley argued that the Smith wasn’t found either with or on drugs when he was arrested and attributed his behavior to road rage.

He called Highway 50 one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in the county.

“It’s a miracle he’s not here with blood on his hands,” he said.

Prosecutors agreed to seek no more than eight years in prison and Sibley said that because the two felonies Smitha admitted were from the same incident, he had no problem if they were served simultaneously.

Young sentenced Smith to 2-5 years in prison on the two charges and ordered him to pay the nearly $12,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Smith was speeding on Highway 50 in a passenger van near Skyland when he was pulled over. When the deputy asked Smith to pull all the way off the highway, Smith took off, serving into oncoming traffic. At one point, Smith slammed on his brakes and swerved to push the deputy into oncoming traffic.