Embarc celebrates second dispensary location opening in Tahoe Basin 

MEYERS, Calif. – Several weeks into the new year, local dispensary Embarc is blazing the trail for South Tahoe’s local business landscape; cutting the ribbon on their new storefront and celebrating the grand opening of the dispensary’s second location outside of South Lake Tahoe city limits in the beloved local community of Meyers.

Lauren Carpenter, owner and founder of Embarc, reflects on the last four years of being a business owner in South Lake Tahoe, and is eager to bring a new dispensary to Meyers.

“Embarc started in South Lake Tahoe with a small team of 20 people and we believe that Embarc is really a Tahoe success story,” Carpenter said. “In the time since we’ve opened our first store, we now officially have 12 stores across California, including the grand opening of our newest store in Meyers. Embarc is testament to what a small mountain community can cultivate, it’s been an incredible journey ever since we have opened our doors.”

While Carpenter has been the frontrunner for Embarc, she has been deeply involved in the politics of cannabis for much longer.

“I had been working in policy in Sacramento, but moved down to Los Angeles in 2018 when adult use of cannabis became legal,” Carpenter said. “I started working for cannabis retailers, working to bridge that gap between government, industry, and community; and helping all of them to better understand the other.”

It was in 2018 where Carpenter’s longtime friend and mentor, Christy Wilson was passionately advocating for cannabis policy in her hometown community of South Lake Tahoe; thus, Embarc was officially brought to the Tahoe Basin.

While their first location serves both locals and tourists alike, Carpenter elaborates that one of Embarc’s missions is to “empower the local community.”

“If you haven’t spent a lot of time in Tahoe, you can oftentimes have a very tourist-centric view of what South Lake Tahoe is, and you can forget there’s this entire community of full-time residents that are really invested in the environment, their community, and the next generation,” Carpenter said. “[Embarc] has been such a blessing that it’s given us an opportunity to employ and empower our locals, while also serving tourists and the local community.”

While the dispensary’s first location is in the tourist corridor, their newest location is in a much quieter, quaint, local area of town. The new dispensary location will still serve a mix of tourists and locals, the location being in Meyers will provide a resource to longtime residents.

“Meyers is interesting, because it is close to, but also feels a world away from South Lake Tahoe,” Carpenter said. “It’s a more residential, small community; but it’s a community intentionally 20-25 minutes away from Stateline. For us, our Meyers store is taking the cornerstones of who we are and the cornerstones of our culture, ingraining and embedding that into Meyers in a way that recognizes that is not the exact same as South Lake Tahoe. It’s on the Embarc team to work with the Meyers community over time to ensure that we are working hand in hand with that community.”

According to Carpenter, in just the first week of Embarc’s Meyers location being open, the feedback the dispensary has received has been incredibly supportive, and people are very excited.

“Meyers is such an incredible community we’re so grateful to be a part of,” Carpenter said. “Our general manager, Calvin, for our Meyers store was going door-to-door to local businesses nearby, and it just felt like family. Everyone knows everyone and it feels like a genuine community. Everyone that’s walking through our doors seems excited to have Embarc be their space, too.”

Upon visiting the new dispensary location in Meyers, one can expect everything they love from the South Lake Tahoe store, but in a space that’s been curated specifically towards the Meyers community.

“Cornerstones of our model are that we always endeavor to have a team that genuinely cares. Our name Embarc is intended to recognize this is a journey and our goal is to meet you wherever you are on that journey,” Carpenter said. “Whether you’re an avid consumer that knows exactly what you want, or if you’re brand new to cannabis; we want to be a space for everyone wherever they are on their cannabis journey.”

Embarc Meyers will offer products that people are familiar with, but also works to retail 50% of their shelf space to small brands, minority-owned brands, women-owned brands, LGBTQIA+ owned brands, and more.

Madison Schultz / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Our goal over time is to introduce folks to these smaller brands, and the ethos behind those brands,” Carpenter said.

With Carpenter’s background and passion for cannabis policy, since the beginning, Embarc’s ethos has surrounded the de-stigmatization of cannabis usage. With the dispensary’s first location in the hub of town, education to those unfamiliar has been a large piece of the puzzle surrounding this de-stigmatization.

“With the location of the South Lake Tahoe shop in the heart of the tourist corridor, we are able to change people’s perceptions, surprise and delight them on what cannabis dispensaries can be, and these people then go home and converse about the exciting experience of visiting a dispensary,” Carpenter said. “It’s created a family and buzz conversation to continuously de-stigmatize the cannabis industry.”

Upon opening their newest storefront, the Embarc team has proactively worked towards staying consistently rooted in the local community. Devin Wardlow, Embarc’s Vice President of Public Affairs, focuses specifically on local community involvement, implementing meaningful community benefits in the communities Embarc serves.

Further empowering the South Lake Tahoe and Meyers communities specifically, Embarc has created a team of board members that advocate for the local community, as well as assist in budget allocation from Embarc’s “community investment fund.”

“Lauren created this brainchild of how we implement our community benefits plans, and so in every community that we operate, we build a board of local leaders that are really proven and trusted figures in their local community,” Wardlow said. “We empower them to direct 100% of Embarc’s community investment fund on a quarterly basis and in perpetuity of that license.

Board members encompass a diverse group of individuals, including executive directors, former school board members, local law enforcement, nonprofit leaders, and more. This group of community figures comes together on a quarterly basis to address the specific needs of the South Lake Tahoe and Meyers communities, what’s changed since they last met, and how funds should be properly allocated to support and give back to the community.

“It’s a really great process to make a difference in these communities,” Wardlow said. “There’s significant ongoing funding going back into these communities, and in order to make an actual difference, we need leaders that know how to make an actual difference and those that know where money will be impactful. With our board members, we are able to make a meaningful difference in South Lake Tahoe and Meyers, and we are able to empower those people.”

Since cannabis can oftentimes be perceived as controversial, Carpenter and the Embarc team encourage everyone to come out and visit, converse, and see what Embarc has to offer.

“One of my favorite things to do is invite community members to the store who have potential concerns and doubts about dispensaries,” Carpenter said. “We’d love to give you a store tour, explain to folks the security and safety infrastructure – a lot of which is invisible to the naked eye – that’s been put into place. There’s a lot of misconceptions that “cannabis dispensaries are sketchy,” and we want to break that mold and show people that dispensaries are warm, welcoming, safe places.”

Reflecting on what’s transpired in the local community over the years since Embarc opened its first location, Carpenter is grateful to South Lake Tahoe local government for getting creative and having a symbiotic relationship with dispensaries, at a time when it was necessary. Looking forward, Carpenter and the rest of the Embarc team is eager to be a welcoming space for all to enjoy and be a resource for education in the community for cannabis.

“South Lake Tahoe is the beating heart and the birthplace of our culture, and to be in the position where cannabis can have a seat at the table of businesses in South Lake Tahoe and Meyers is incredibly impactful,” Carpenter said.

Embarc Meyers is officially open, but will be celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10, hosting deals such as 40% off, buy one get one for $1 deals, gift bags for the first 50 customers, local vendors, and more. To RSVP, follow @embarcmeyers on Instagram or Facebook, call 530-208-0420, or visit Embarc Meyers at 3008 US-50 Meyers, Calif. 96150.

For more information on Embarc’s South Lake Tahoe location, visit 4035 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif. 96150, or call 530-600-3040.