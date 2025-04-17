Embarc on 420 weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – When Lauren Carpenter and Christy Wilson sat around a dining room table in 2019 and talked about opening a dispensary, they never imagined Embarc would expand to be a large scale retailer all over California, something that adds to their celebration this 420 weekend with sales, festivities, and the chance to win essentially free weed.

“We’re really focused on trying to surprise and delight both our loyalists that shop with us all the time,” Carpenter said, Embarc’s CEO, “but also folks who may be coming and experiencing our store for the first time that day.”

Embarc is offering some of the best deals all year long as well as fun and surprises on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at their Meyers and South Lake Tahoe locations, in addition to their stores all across California.

Patrons can look forward to discount on the state’s top selling brands, door busters and spend-deals with different lineups daily.

Embarc is bringing back their Getaway Bags, which have sold out over the last seven weeks. Each week offered, Embarc compiles a different bundle of products for $60, but worth far more than that.

With the launch of a new brand in Embarc stores, called Jet Set, customers can also become eligible to receive a year’s worth of weed for a penny (two eighths a week) by signing up for Embarc’s Passport Club.

On Sunday, April 20, Embarc is participating in South Lake Brewing Co.’s 4/20 Party, taking place from 4-7 p.m. at the brewery location at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The event features live music, beer and merchandise.

South Lake Brewing Co. will be releasing their Lake & Bake West Coast Pilsner (not weed infused per California law), a collaboration with Embarc. With the event, the brewery is bringing back a limited supply of their Lake & Bake tees. A portion of the proceeds from Lake & Bake beer sales will benefit Clean Up The Lake, the volunteer-powered nonprofit using scuba divers to remove litter from alpine lakes.

The opportunity to give back doesn’t stop there. Embarc offers the prospect daily by reinvesting 1% of all sales at all Embarc stores directly into each location’s community.

“This weekend and every day when you shop at Embarc,” Carpenter says, “you are directly reinvesting in supporting the community you call home.”

South Lake Tahoe was the first place Emarc called home, opening the location in 2020 and since expanding to 16 locations in California and counting.

“I think we owe a lot of our success to the South Lake Tahoe community and all of the lessons that we learned from opening this first store,” Carpenter expressed.

For more information, visit goembarc.com .