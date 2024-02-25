Embrace the magic of Winter 

Matthew Wonnacott, MD

Winter is filled with beauty, but its short days, heavy snow, and social pressures can be challenging. Here are some ways to embrace the magic of Tahoe winter and overcome its obstacles.

Embrace Coziness. Create a warm, comforting environment with blankets, warm beverages, and activities that bring joy. Books, movies, and hobbies can make you feel cozy and content.

Explore Winter Activities. Fresh air is a great way to invite mental clarity while harnessing adventure and exploration. Winter sports, such as skiing/snowboarding, ice skating, or snowshoeing can bring renewed love for the beauty of winter landscapes.

Cultivate Self-Reflection. Mindfulness techniques like journaling and meditation can help you find clarity and inner peace. Try setting aside deliberate peaceful moments to reset your mindset, especially when a storm is in the forecast.

Create Winter Traditions. Establish unique winter traditions that bring excitement. Gather loved ones for game nights, cooking meals, or movie marathons. Build lasting memories and a sense of community.

Find Beauty in Nature. Appreciate the serene beauty of winter landscapes through nature walks, photography, or painting. Connect with the magic of the season and find solace and inspiration.

Manage Social Expectations. Prioritize your well-being and set realistic boundaries for social gatherings. Focus on meaningful connections with loved ones and consider organizing smaller, cozier gatherings.

By embracing the season and all it has to offer, we can overcome challenges that may come with winter. With these tips, winter can become a season of joy, self-discovery, and new experiences.

Dr. Matthew Wonnacott is a primary care provider with Barton Primary Care. Barton Primary Care has locations in South Lake Tahoe, California, and Stateline, Nevada, to meet your health needs. To learn more, visit BartonHealth.org.